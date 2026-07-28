Lebanon, ’Israel’ Talks Resume in Rome Under US Mediation

By Staff, Agencies

A new round of US-brokered talks between Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation entity is set to take place in Rome from August 4-6, as Washington seeks to advance a framework agreement reached last month amid continued aggression against southern Lebanon.

A US State Department official said technical delegations will discuss expanding so-called “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon, resolving outstanding border issues, and moving toward what Washington describes as a broader “peace and security” arrangement.

The talks come as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue attacks across southern Lebanon, with Lebanese officials denouncing "Israel" of undermining the implementation of the framework agreement through ongoing violations.

According to US media reports, Washington believes the Rome meetings will build on the launch of the first “pilot zone” and accelerate the next stage of the agreement.

“We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in southern Lebanon and President Joseph Aoun's productive meeting with President Donald Trump last week,” the US official said.

The so-called “pilot zones” have been presented by Washington and the "Israeli" occupation entity as temporary security arrangements, but they could serve as a mechanism for prolonging the occupation of Lebanese territory.

The US official said the working groups would focus on expanding the zones, addressing border disputes, and advancing what Washington called a “comprehensive peace and security agreement.”

The framework includes a phased withdrawal of the IOF from Lebanese territory but does not set a fixed timetable for the withdrawal.

Despite the framework agreement, the IOF have continued attacks in southern Lebanon, which Lebanese officials say are hindering the Lebanese Army’s deployment efforts.

The army’s operations in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh were reportedly disrupted by "Israeli" fire, while Lebanese figures say the attacks since March 2 have resulted in 4,328 martyrs and 12,232 wounded.

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc criticized the Lebanese government’s handling of the framework agreement, calling recent steps “performative” and saying they “do not deceive the Lebanese people.”

The bloc credited the Resistance’s sacrifices for preventing further occupation of Lebanese territory and rejected claims of progress, stating that the IOF have not withdrawn from any occupied area.