Iran Warns Trump Over Frozen Assets, Threatens Hormuz Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Iran's Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters warned US President Donald Trump of serious consequences if Washington uses Iran's frozen assets to compensate for shipping-related losses, declaring that vessels linked to supporting countries and companies would no longer be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Trump had announced plans to use frozen Iranian assets to cover damages sustained by ships during what Iran described as the imposed war against the Islamic Republic.

The statement argued that the reported damages resulted from insecurity created by US military actions and from vessels using what it called an "illegal and unsafe route" south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson described any use of Iran's frozen assets for such purposes as an illegal act and warned the US president of the consequences.

The warning was extended to all companies and countries that support Trump's proposal or seek to use frozen Iranian assets under the same justification.

The spokesperson further declared that Iran's Armed Forces would no longer allow vessels belonging to those companies or countries to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement framed the measure as a response to what Tehran considers unlawful actions against its sovereign assets and reiterated that Iran would take steps to defend its national interests.