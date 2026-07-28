Sudanese Army Urges RSF Fighters in Kordofan to Surrender

By Staff, Agencies

The Sudanese army has called on fighters from the Kordofan region serving in the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to surrender to the nearest military unit, pledging to guarantee their safety in accordance with the law and military conventions.

In a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces, the army said its conflict is with the RSF leadership, not the people of Kordofan, accusing RSF commanders of exploiting local fighters and sending them to the front lines in pursuit of foreign interests.

The statement said any fighter who immediately surrenders at the nearest army checkpoint or military unit would be granted safe treatment, while warning that those who continue fighting alongside the RSF would remain targets of ongoing military operations.

The army also renewed its appeal to civilians across Kordofan, urging residents to avoid RSF positions, gathering points, and movement routes, and to follow the instructions of military field commanders as fighting continues.

The appeal comes as military operations intensify across Kordofan, one of the main fronts in the conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

The army recently announced that its forces had recaptured the towns of Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh, and Umm Sayala in North Kordofan, describing them as key locations along supply routes linking El-Obeid with Darfur.

Army chief and Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited troops in Umm Sayala and Jabra al-Sheikh, while the RSF said it was reassessing its military strategy following the army's recent advances.

The Sudanese army has said it remains committed to reclaiming territory and military installations still under RSF control in Kordofan and Darfur.