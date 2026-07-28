Kremlin Warns Ukraine over Expanding ’Terrorist Activities’ Beyond Europe

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of expanding what it described as its "terrorist activities" beyond Europe, citing alleged involvement in Iraq, attacks on strategic infrastructure, and the recent strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reported activities demonstrated that "the geography of the Kiev regime's terrorist activities is expanding," arguing that such actions now pose a broader international threat.

Peskov said Ukraine continues to engage in what Moscow describes as terrorist operations, adding that the developments reinforce Russia's justification for continuing its military campaign.

The Kremlin also accused Kyiv of carrying out attacks beyond the battlefield, referring to the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, strikes on infrastructure linked to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, and the July 25 attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

His remarks followed statements by Iraqi authorities that they had dismantled several sabotage cells allegedly backed by Ukraine and arrested suspects accused of carrying out bombings and planning further attacks.

Ukraine denied the allegations, saying Iraq had presented no evidence to support the claims and had not raised the matter through diplomatic channels before making the accusations public.

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi said authorities had detained several suspects who confessed to working for Ukraine and carrying out attacks on Iraqi facilities, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

The Kremlin also referenced Ukraine's attack on an Iranian cargo vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one sailor and injured several others.

Tehran said the ship was transporting iron from Russia to Iran, while Ukraine alleged it was carrying Iranian drone and missile components destined for Russia.