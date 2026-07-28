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Iran Says Defense Production Accelerating Despite Military Pressure

Iran Says Defense Production Accelerating Despite Military Pressure
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran's acting defense minister, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza, said the country's defense production lines are operating more actively than before, emphasizing Tehran's determination to strengthen its military capabilities through indigenous innovation.

Speaking during a visit to the Defense Ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization on Tuesday, Ibn Reza reviewed the organization's latest technological achievements, strategic projects, and industrial capabilities.

He said Iran's greatest defense asset is its human capital, including scientists, engineers, specialists, and managers, arguing that domestic expertise is more important than military hardware in sustaining the country's defense capabilities.

According to the minister, recent US, “Israeli” military operations demonstrated Iran's ability to restore, reproduce, and upgrade its defense capabilities through indigenous knowledge and committed management.

Ibn Reza said Iran's defense industry should increasingly focus on meeting the operational requirements of the armed forces by rapidly transforming battlefield challenges into new technologies, military products, and operational capabilities.

He identified the development of air and naval defense systems as strategic priorities, stressing that modern warfare depends on the integration of air, land, sea, space, and electronic warfare capabilities rather than isolated technologies.

The minister also said a significant portion of the United States' current drone strategy has been influenced by Iran's experience in developing unmanned aerial systems, while emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation with universities, knowledge-based companies, and young researchers.

Ibn Reza said recent attacks targeting Iran's defense facilities had failed to achieve their objectives, adding that production lines are now more active, technologies more advanced, and the determination of Iranian scientists and specialists stronger than before.

He called for accelerating innovation, encouraging calculated risk-taking, and strengthening research and development to provide Iran's armed forces with broader operational capabilities and preserve what he described as the country's strategic initiative.

Iran defense minister production defense achievements

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Last Update: 28-07-2026 Hour: 10:41 Beirut Timing

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