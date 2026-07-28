Yemen Says Ballistic Missiles Targeted Saudi Oil Tanker

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that they targeted the Saudi oil tanker NCC GHAZAL with ballistic missiles after accusing the vessel of violating a maritime blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the tanker was struck with several ballistic missiles after ignoring repeated warnings, forcing it to retreat and reverse course.

Saree said the operation was carried out as part of Yemen's "siege for siege" and "escalation for escalation" policy, adding that the Armed Forces would continue enforcing the maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The announcement comes amid a sharp escalation between Yemen and Saudi Arabia following Saudi strikes on Sana'a International Airport on July 13, which Yemen said violated a four-year ceasefire.

In the days that followed, Yemeni forces announced strikes on several strategic targets inside Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, describing the operations as retaliation for continued Saudi military actions.

Last week, Ansar Allah declared the start of a "siege for siege" policy and announced a naval blockade on Saudi maritime traffic passing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, saying the measure was intended to mirror the restrictions imposed on Yemen.

On Saturday, Saree also announced missile strikes against facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.

The latest exchanges mark the most significant confrontation between Yemen and Saudi Arabia in years, effectively ending what remained of the 2022 UN-brokered truce. Yemeni authorities said restrictions on navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait apply only to Saudi vessels.