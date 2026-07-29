Yemen’s Humanitarian Toll After Years of Saudi-US War and Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni rights groups and medical officials have highlighted the devastating humanitarian impact of nearly 12 years of Saudi-US aggression and blockade, reporting mass civilian losses, a collapsing healthcare system, widespread infrastructure destruction, and tens of billions of dollars in economic damage.

At a press conference in Sanaa, the Ain al-Ensaniya Center for Rights and Development said the impact extended beyond aggression, affecting Yemenis’ access to healthcare, education, basic services, and their right to life.

The center documented 61,010 civilian losses, including 24,728 martyrs — among them 4,365 children and 2,653 women — and 36,282 wounded.

Meanwhile, the center said airport closures and restrictions prevented 120,000 patients from receiving overseas treatment, while 1.2 million others remain in need of unavailable medical care.

It also reported 1.8 million people suffering acute malnutrition, including more than 46,000 women affected by blockade-related malnutrition.

Beyonf the health sector, infrastructure losses included 623,149 homes destroyed, attacks on 476 hospitals and medical facilities and 1,497 schools, along with damage to airports, ports, power plants, and water networks. More than 80,000 Yemenis, over half of them children, were reportedly left disabled due to attacks and unexploded cluster munitions.

Economically, the damage has also been severe, with losses exceeding $147 billion in agriculture, $123 billion in oil and gas, and $64.7 billion in foreign trade, alongside claims of more than $10 billion in lost oil and gas revenues.

Sanaa Airport and Healthcare Crisis

Amid the broader humanitarian crisis, Sanaa International Airport remains severely restricted, operating at only 2–3% of pre-war levels after 12 years of restrictions. Annual passengers dropped from 2.5 million to 50,000, while flights declined from more than 50,400 to 1,782.

In particular, cancer treatment has been among the hardest-hit sectors. Officials said cancer cases doubled from 4,200 in 2015 to 8,300 in 2025, while thousands of patients have struggled to access treatment abroad due to airport closures.

Furthermore, more than 60% of international pharmaceutical suppliers have withdrawn, worsening shortages.

Children have been among the most affected, with 8,026 children diagnosed with cancer since 2015, while leukemia cases and treatment shortages have increased due to restricted access to medical services.

Ultimately, Yemeni organizations characterized the blockade as collective punishment, holding Saudi Arabia, the United States, and other parties legally and morally responsible for preventable live losses, calling for the reopening of airports and crossings, unrestricted medical access, and accountability for those responsible.