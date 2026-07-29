IRG Targets US Army Command Center, Air Base in Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force Command announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that in response to the “aggressive actions of the child-killing US army, an hour ago, the brave warriors of the IRG Aerospace Force targeted the US army command center and air base in Jordan with several ballistic missiles.”

The statement added that as long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and the illegal and evil actions of the US forces against Iran’s interests are ongoing, the resistance will continue.

“The threats of the US authorities and illegal interventions against our interests must stop,” it concluded.

The United States has perpetrated numerous violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of wholesale American-“Israeli” aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The violations continued even after Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month, whose first clause had clearly mandated cessation of aggression on all fronts.