IRG: Three Trespassing Vessels Stopped in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards announced the targeting of three trespassing oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRG Navy Command announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that a few hours earlier, three violating oil tankers that “continued to move on an unsafe and illegal route [in the Strait of Hormuz] despite our warnings were hit and stopped.”

The IRG Navy warned once again that the illegal interventions and directives and prohibitions of the child-killing American army to vessels in the region will not go unanswered.

The statement went on to say that the IRG Navy will continue to exercise complete management over the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has perpetrated numerous violations against Iranian territory since April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of wholesale American-“Israeli” aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

The violations continued even after Washington and Tehran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month, whose first clause had clearly mandated cessation of aggression on all fronts.

In line with the MoU, the Islamic Republic also designated a maritime route for safe and legal passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The US has, however, been trying to help ships evade the route by seeking to escort trespassing vessels through an illegal passageway.

Iran's Armed Forces have staged uncompromising retaliation in the face of each instance of violation, including those taking place in support of illegal vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz.