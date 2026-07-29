Between Pledge and Response: Iran’s Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Hezbollah

By Latifa Al-Housseini

This is the first public message in which the Leader of the Revolution, Imam Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, addresses the Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon, nearly five months after the “Israeli” aggression began – and which has yet to end. Its eloquent language carries messages, plainly directed at the public and the countries involved in the war, that warrant close attention.

On the day the resistance fighters sent a message of allegiance and obedience to the bearer of the banner of authentic Muhammadan Islam, the response came swiftly – within the same day, without even a 24-hour delay.

In his message to Hezbollah fighters, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei said that “the party in Lebanon, as the vanguard of the jihad factions, stands as a solid rock against the brutal aggression of the Zionist entity and its supporters.” He added that “this steadfastness has become an inspiring message for the free peoples of the world in their struggle to liberate themselves from the injustice of global arrogance and its followers.” He also praised “the patience, dignity, sacrifices and solidarity of the Lebanese people—especially the people of the South.”

Most importantly, Sayyed Mojtaba’s message renews the Iranian leadership’s commitment to safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty in the face of aggression. He stated explicitly:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, guided by the path laid down by the Supreme Leader and martyr of the Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei- may God be pleased with him- has made defending these oppressed yet capable fighters a firm strategic policy. It has also made the preservation of Lebanese sovereignty and the complete, unconditional end of the Zionist entity’s aggression a primary condition in any memorandum of understanding to end the war imposed by the aggressive United States.”

A Strong Bond Between the Leadership and Those on the Front Lines

Political researcher and writer Dr. Qassem Qassir believes that Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s message is highly significant in its timing, substance, and form.

Speaking to Al-Ahed, Qassir outlined the message’s main implications:

● It affirms the strong bond between the leadership of the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah’s young members and fighters.

● It underscores Hezbollah’s major role in confronting the “Israeli” enemy, recalling Imam Khomeini’s words at the beginning of Hezbollah’s formation: “The jihad of Hezbollah’s sons in Lebanon is a divine proof for all the scholars of the world.”

● It conveys Lebanon’s standing within the Islamic Republic: in this difficult period, it is high on Iran’s list of priorities—particularly regarding a ceasefire. Protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and securing an “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon are key priorities.

● It recognizes the particular character of the Lebanese people and the entire resistance community, as well as the importance of Lebanon’s stability.

● It highlights the moral and emotional dimension of the relationship with the fighters, while commemorating the struggle of the martyrs, foremost among them Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Qassir, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s message demonstrates the leadership’s steadfastness, Hezbollah’s prominent position in the Axis of Resistance – particularly during the recent confrontations and war – and the strategic nature of the relationship between the two sides. It responds to those who claim that Iran’s interest in Hezbollah has ended or diminished, or that Hezbollah no longer has a role.

Qassir notes that the Iranian leadership’s priority on Lebanon and its stability was previously reflected in Iran’s response to the “Israeli” attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs, and in making Lebanon the first point in the ceasefire agreement. He further maintains that any new agreement with the United States will make Lebanon a central issue.

He also points to the swift exchange of messages between Sayyed Mojtaba and the fighters, arguing that this is itself a response to rumors intended to undermine his standing and role in managing Iran’s current phase and strengthening ties with the fighters across the Axis.

Lebanon in the Iranian Leadership’s Thinking

Sheikh Khalil Rizk, a Hawza professor and a PHD holder in Islamic studies, views Sayyed Mojtaba’s message to the resistance fighters through the lens of mutual loyalty between the leadership and its followers.

He notes that the Leader opens the message with a Quranic verse affirming the duty to fight, while showing the enemy sternness: {O believers! Fight the disbelievers around you and let them find firmness in you. And know that Allah is with those mindful [of Him].} [At-Tawbah, 123]

In his view, this indicates that the struggle against this enemy is ongoing, contrary to claims that the resistance’s recent setbacks and crises have prevented it from continuing to confront “Israeli” attacks.

Speaking to Al-Ahed, Sheikh Rizk summarized the message’s further implications:

● It confirms that the struggle will continue.

● It sends a message to both the enemy and the resistance’s supporters that its course of resistance and confrontation will neither stop nor fade.

● By recalling the injustice of the US administration and the crimes of the Zionist enemy, it argues that only jihad, resistance, and steadfastness on the front line can confront this enemy. Attempts to impose normalization, peace agreements or negotiations, he says, are futile; continued struggle is the only effective path.

Based on the message’s substance, Sheikh Rizk stresses that its clear purpose is to affirm that jihad is the only path to victory, and that the Islamic Resistance must remain with God, who alone grants victory.

In his assessment, “the message strengthens the morale of the resistance fighters and gives them the grounds to reinforce their determination.” He adds: “The Leader describes the resistance in Lebanon as the vanguard of the jihad factions and a solid rock in the face of aggression. This places a major responsibility on it and affirms its leading role in continuing the struggle against the enemy. His Eminence also says that Hezbollah’s resistance is a message to peoples around the world, encouraging them to pursue liberation and confront global arrogance. The Lebanese resistance serves as a beacon lighting the way for all peoples of the world. Nor did he forget the Lebanese people, praising their steadfastness and sacrifices.”

Sheikh Rizk believes that “Sayyed Mojtaba has reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast commitment to supporting the resistance, and how it made ending the aggression against Lebanon a negotiating priority and a condition presented to the Americans – the first clause of the memorandum of understanding.”

He concludes, “Lebanon remains firmly at the forefront of Sayyed Mojtaba’s thinking and that of the Islamic Republic as a whole. It will continue to be a central consideration in any future negotiations or agreements. What is certain is that no new memorandum will overlook Lebanon’s particular circumstances or concerns.”