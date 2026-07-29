Iran Rejects US Claims of Regional Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iran dismissed claims that it was behind an alleged attack targeting US interests in the region, warning that attributing such actions to Tehran would be a “major miscalculation.”

The denial came after reports of explosions over Jordan and claims that Iran had launched ballistic missiles toward a US military base.

US officials and media reports alleged that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] targeted US forces in West Asia, while Iranian officials rejected the accusations.

Meanwhile, Iran has not claimed responsibility for any attack in Jordan, with attention focused on clarifying what occurred.

Analysts noted that Tehran had previously targeted US military infrastructure in Jordan due to its role in supporting US aggression.

Amid the reports, the timing of the alleged incident drew attention as "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington seeking to advance aggression against Iran.

Separately, reports said Netanyahu’s planned meeting with US President Donald Trump was delayed until Washington demanded that he present a concession or progress, reportedly pushing him to show movement on Gaza.

The message conveyed was blunt: if you believe you will arrive empty-handed, you will not be coming.

Following the talks, Netanyahu’s cabinet approved the entry of an international peacekeeping force into Gaza, despite Hamas not having disarmed, as part of efforts to demonstrate progress ahead of the White House meeting.

Trump is scheduled to meet Netanyahu on July 28, where discussions are expected to focus on Iran and alleged nuclear concerns.

"Israeli" officials reportedly plan to present what they claimed was new intelligence on Iran’s military and nuclear activities, though details were not disclosed.

Notably, previous "Israeli" presentations to Trump regarding Iran's civilian nuclear program and allegations over violations of commitments have directly influenced US policy decisions, according to media reports.