Ansarullah Condemns Cowardly US-Saudi Aggression on Iraq, Downs Saudi Drone

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement condemned the joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq, describing them as a blatant assault on Iraqi sovereignty and its people.

The Yemeni Resistance affirmed Iraq’s right—including its government, army, people, and Resistance—to respond, while expressing Yemen’s solidarity with the Iraqi people.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni forces had shot down a Saudi Karayel reconnaissance drone over Saada province in the early hours of Wednesday while it was carrying out what he described as hostile activities.

He added that the drone was downed with an appropriate weapon, stressing that Yemeni forces will continue defending the country’s sovereignty and retain the legitimate right to respond to any aggression.

The developments came as the US and Saudi Arabia launched joint airstrikes on several sites across Iraq, claiming they targeted Iran-aligned groups. Iran, however, rejected attempts to link it to attacks on US or Saudi interests, warning that such accusations represent a “major miscalculation.”