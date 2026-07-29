China Rejects Report of Air Defense Missile Deal With Iran

By Staff, Agencies

China has dismissed reports alleging it plans to supply Iran with hundreds of portable air-defense systems, rejecting a Reuters report claiming Tehran is seeking Chinese weapons to strengthen its defenses amid the ongoing US-"Israeli" war.

“The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict,” China's Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also denied claims that its territory would be used to transport Chinese military equipment to Iran, with the military's ISPR calling the reports “absolutely concocted and false.”

Despite the denials, Reuters, citing unnamed sources, claimed Iran had agreed to purchase between 300 and 400 Chinese-made MANPADS worth $60–70 million, including QW-12 and FN-16 shoulder-fired air-defense systems designed to counter low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and drones.

According to the report, a Hong Kong-based company would act as an intermediary, with the systems allegedly routed through Pakistan before reaching Iran.

However, Pakistani officials denied any involvement in such transfers.

The report comes as Iran continues strengthening its air defenses following months of US-"Israeli" attacks on its military and strategic infrastructure.

Portable air-defense systems would enhance protection for key military and energy sites while complementing Iran's domestically developed defense capabilities rather than replacing them.

Additionally, Reuters claimed Iran had also explored acquiring more advanced Chinese QW-18 and QW-19 systems, as well as other military equipment, though it acknowledged that no final agreements had been confirmed.