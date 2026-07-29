Russia Seeks International Arrest of Telegram Founder Over Terror Recruitment on Platform

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Federal Security Service [FSB] announced on Wednesday that it may seek an international arrest warrant for Telegram founder Pavel Durov, accusing him of failing to prevent Ukrainian intelligence services from using the messaging platform to recruit Russian citizens for alleged terrorist activities.

According to the FSB, the allegations stem from an investigation into a Telegram dating channel that authorities claim was exploited by Ukrainian operatives. Investigators allege that agents posed as women seeking online relationships and persuaded users to send small gifts or money. The FSB claims that after victims complied, they were contacted by individuals impersonating Russian law enforcement officers, who falsely accused them of supporting Ukraine’s war effort and pressured them into cooperating.

The agency alleges that this scheme was used to coerce young Russians into carrying out criminal acts, including arson attacks and serving as couriers in money laundering operations.

The FSB stated that Durov, as Telegram’s owner, failed to act despite receiving reports from Russian authorities alleging that the dating channel and other Telegram resources were being used for illicit activities. As a result, the agency said it intends to place the Dubai-based entrepreneur on an international wanted list.

The accusations echo previous legal challenges Durov has faced in France, where authorities argued that Telegram’s management bore responsibility for criminal activity conducted through the platform. Durov has rejected those allegations, maintaining that the French government was attempting to pressure Telegram into enforcing political censorship.

According to the FSB, at least 46 Russian citizens between the ages of 12 and 22 were allegedly recruited through the dating channel under investigation. Authorities said adult suspects have been charged with offenses including terrorism, sabotage and assaulting law enforcement officers. The agency also claimed that Ukrainian intelligence services have used multiple Telegram channels to recruit individuals inside Russia.