“Israeli” Media: Iran Steps Up Efforts To Target IOF Officials

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" security agencies have warned several senior officials, including cabinet ministers, that intelligence assessments indicate Iran has intensified efforts to target prominent IOF and political figures, according to "Israeli" media reports.

According to the assessments, Iran has increased attempts in recent days to target both current and former senior "Israeli" officials in what the reports described as a bid to achieve strategic and psychological gains.

"Israeli" Channel 12 said such operations have long been a key objective for Iran, adding that security agencies have observed a notable rise in both the scale and frequency of these efforts in recent weeks.

In response, the Shin Bet has tightened security measures for several senior officials.

Reports also said authorities concealed the departure time of Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft for his trip to the United States and shifted its departure point to "Nevatim" Airbase as part of heightened security precautions.

Meanwhile, the developments came amid continued US aggression against Iran, with US Central Command [CENTCOM] carrying out daily large-scale attacks between July 8 and July 23. Iran has responded with retaliatory operations targeting US military bases across the region.

Most recently, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that its Aerospace Force launched ballistic missiles at a US air base and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan, saying the operation was a response to continued US threats and unlawful interference in Iranian interests.

The IRG stressed that Resistance would continue as long as US threats, hostile actions, and aggression persist.

The reported developments also coincided with Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, where he was seeking support for renewed aggression against Iran.