Rescuers Race To Reach Survivors After Deadly Japan Earthquake

By Staff, Agencies

Rescue teams across Japan worked through Wednesday to reach people trapped beneath collapsed buildings after a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture a day earlier, claiming at least 13 lives.

Meanwhile, more than 200 aftershocks continued to shake Kyushu, as firefighters, police, and 4,600 military personnel searched damaged buildings, including a shopping mall and a paper factory. At the mall, 10 people had been rescued by Wednesday afternoon, with three confirmed to have lost their lives, one in cardiopulmonary arrest, and five injured. Three employees remained unaccounted for.

At the paper factory, officials said 11 people were trapped after a chimney collapsed. Five were confirmed to have lost their lives, two were injured, and four remained missing as rescue operations continued.

Speaking on the disaster, Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura said rescue efforts remained difficult and unpredictable, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the death toll had reached 13, stressing that authorities were “racing against time” to reach those still awaiting rescue.

The earthquake also revived memories of the devastating 2016 Kumamoto disaster that claimed more than 270 lives. Yatsushiro-gu Shrine, rebuilt after that quake, suffered fresh damage when its main worship hall collapsed, although residents continued visiting the site to pray.

As authorities assessed the aftermath, officials warned the death toll could rise, with six people in cardiopulmonary arrest, six others seriously injured, and more than 530 people receiving medical treatment across major hospitals in Kumamoto.

Widespread damage was also reported to roads, bridges, historic landmarks, and public infrastructure. Fires broke out in Kumamoto City, part of a stone wall at Kumamoto Castle collapsed, and a suspected gas explosion struck a shopping mall shortly after the initial quake, forcing the evacuation of around 3,000 people.

In addition, over 31,000 households remained without electricity in Kumamoto, while about 84,000 homes across five prefectures lost water supplies. Although Kumamoto Airport resumed operations on Wednesday, many train services, including bullet trains, remained suspended and sections of Kyushu's main expressway stayed closed.