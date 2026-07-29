Lavrov Rejects Western Ceasefire Proposal as “Ultimatum” on Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western countries of attempting to force Russia into accepting what he described as an “ultimatum” on the Ukraine conflict by insisting on a ceasefire before substantive peace negotiations can begin.

Speaking in an interview with TASS on Wednesday, Lavrov said the proposed sequence—an immediate ceasefire followed by the deployment of a multinational force led by France and the UK before negotiations—was unacceptable to Moscow.

“What does this mean? It is an ultimatum,” Lavrov said.

He argued that such an arrangement would effectively freeze the conflict while leaving the current Ukrainian government in power. Lavrov also said Western governments continue to reject Russia's claims over former Ukrainian territories that voted to join Russia in referendums, which Moscow recognizes but Ukraine and most of the international community do not.

Lavrov stressed that Russia would not accept those conditions, saying Moscow remains committed to its stated principles despite continued external pressure.

Russian officials have repeatedly opposed calls for an immediate ceasefire, arguing that a pause in hostilities would allow Ukraine to regroup and receive additional Western military assistance. Moscow has also rejected proposals to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine, warning that any such forces would be regarded as legitimate military targets.

Lavrov further accused Western countries of waging what he called a “ferocious” proxy war against Russia by supplying advanced weapons to Ukraine and supporting Russian opposition figures living abroad. He described the current confrontation as both unprecedented and serious.

“The entire ‘civilized’ world, as it calls itself, has turned against us,” Lavrov said.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Western governments are seeking to undermine public support for the Russian leadership.

“We launched the special military operation at a time when society was generally calm, comfortable, and broadly satisfied with its standard of living. That did not suit the West. They did not want society to remain calm. They wanted to turn the public against the authorities,” he said.

Lavrov also characterized the conflict as a war that was “imposed” on Russia by the West, adding that many countries are closely watching its outcome.

Discussing Russia’s broader foreign policy, Lavrov said the country’s primary objective is to preserve its sovereignty, maintain secure borders, and retain the ability to determine its domestic affairs without outside interference.

His remarks come amid renewed diplomatic contacts over the conflict. Last week, Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where he reiterated Russia's willingness to pursue diplomacy while insisting that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine must end.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also held talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. Trump later said that “many things were discussed” but provided no further details, while Zelensky said on X that it was important to reinvigorate the diplomatic process. No new framework or timeline for future negotiations has been announced.