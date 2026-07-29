Iraqi President Condemns Saudi-US Strikes on PMU Positions

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi has condemned joint Saudi-US airstrikes targeting positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha'abi, describing the attacks as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and international law.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Amedi denounced the strikes as "an unacceptable act" that contravenes the UN Charter and called on all parties to respect Iraq's sovereignty and refrain from actions that threaten the country's security and stability.

The Iraqi presidency reiterated its opposition to the use of Iraqi territory as a platform for launching attacks against neighboring countries and stressed that dialogue remains the only path to resolving regional crises and preventing further escalation.

Hashd al-Sha'abi said its positions in the provinces of Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 fighters and injuries to 32 others.

The PMU said the strikes caused significant damage to its headquarters, vehicles, and military equipment, describing the attacks as a dangerous escalation, a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, and an assault on one of the country's official security institutions.

The group added that specialized committees are continuing field assessments to determine the full extent of the casualties and damage, warning that the death toll and number of injured could increase.