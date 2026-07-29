Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US, Saudi Interests After Airstrikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq's Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba has warned that US and Saudi interests will "pay a heavy price" following joint airstrikes on resistance positions across several Iraqi provinces that killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement condemned what it described as US-Saudi aggression against Iraqi territory after strikes targeted sites in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and other provinces.

Al-Nujaba called for the immediate removal of all US military bases and headquarters from Iraq, describing the American military presence as a persistent threat to the country's security and stability.

The group also urged the Iraqi government to suspend all cooperation with Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of serving as a principal sponsor of terrorism against Iraq.

The movement criticized Baghdad's response to the attacks, saying expressions of condemnation alone would only encourage further military action and calling for stronger measures to defend Iraqi sovereignty.

Al-Nujaba further called for the urgent deployment of advanced air defense systems to protect Iraqi airspace and demanded accountability for what it described as failures to safeguard the country's territory.

The group vowed that it would not allow the United States and Saudi Arabia to violate Iraqi territory without imposing what it described as a heavy cost on their interests and security.

The airstrikes coincided with the arrival of millions of pilgrims in the holy city of Karbala to commemorate Arbaeen, one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).