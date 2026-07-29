Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Support Netanyahu’s Arrest

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly half of Americans believe the United States should enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll published on Tuesday.

The survey found that 49% of respondents support arresting Netanyahu if he enters the United States, while 27% oppose such a move and 23% remain undecided.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024, accusing him of using starvation as a method of warfare, committing crimes against humanity, and intentionally directing attacks against civilians in Gaza. Neither the United States nor “Israel” recognizes the court's jurisdiction.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 American adults, also found that 47% believe Netanyahu is guilty of war crimes in Gaza, compared with 24% who disagree and 29% who are uncertain.

The findings come amid a broader decline in public support for “Israel” in the United States following years of conflict across Gaza and the wider region.

According to the report, “Israel” has expanded military operations into Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, contributing to changing public attitudes.

Support for enforcing the ICC warrant was found even among older Americans, traditionally one of “Israel's” strongest support bases, with 43% of respondents aged over 65 backing Netanyahu's arrest.

Support was lowest among self-identified MAGA Republicans, where 21% favored enforcing the warrant.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington this week to meet US President Donald Trump and attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham. Ahead of a planned visit to New York for the UN General Assembly in September, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would explore legal options regarding the ICC warrant, but later acknowledged that he lacks the authority to enforce it and urged the Trump administration to take any such action.