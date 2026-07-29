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US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Chinese Firms
By Staff, Agencies
The administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed a new round of Iran-related sanctions, targeting eight oil tankers and 10 entities as part of Washington's continued pressure campaign against Tehran.
According to a notice published by the US Department of the Treasury, the sanctions include measures against eight vessels and 10 entities, six of which are based in China, Reuters reported.
The latest sanctions come after Trump vowed to strike Iran "hard" following US military claims that it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles allegedly launched by Iran toward American forces in West Asia.
The move also follows Trump's renewed call for Congress to expand pending sanctions legislation against Russia to include Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged Republican lawmakers to incorporate Iran into the Russia sanctions bill, saying the measure reflected the wishes of late Senator Lindsey Graham.
"Republicans should add Iran to the Russian Sanctions Bill," Trump wrote. "That's what Lindsey wanted to do, and it was going to happen."
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