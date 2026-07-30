US Back To Striking Iran After Five-Day Lull

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has resumed aggression on Iran after a five-day pause, launching fresh attacks following an Iranian ballistic missile strike that targeted a US military base and the CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan.

US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced that American forces began launching strikes against Iran early on Thursday, describing the act of aggression as a response to what it called "attempted Iranian attacks" against US forces in the region.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of strikes after telling reporters earlier Wednesday that Washington would hit Iran "very hard.

"It's our turn," Trump said, according to the report.

The renewed US strikes came after a brief pause in the war of aggresion that began following 13 consecutive nights of American strikes against Iranian military targets. The pause had been intended to provide space for diplomatic efforts, including Omani mediation, before the latest escalation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said its Aerospace Force carried out the missile operation against a US airbase and CENTCOM headquarters in Jordan in response to American attacks against Iran.

In a statement, the IRG said its forces targeted US military positions with ballistic missiles, adding that resistance would continue as long as Washington's threats and aggression against Iran persist.

Following the announcement of the US strikes, Iranian media reported explosions in multiple locations across southern Iran.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, with the sounds believed to be linked to defensive activities by Iranian armed forces.

Additional explosions were reported around the islands of Abu Musa, Kish and the maritime area surrounding Qeshm Island.

Tasnim News Agency reported that three explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and that one missile struck a residential area. Hormozgan's deputy governor said a residential home was targeted in an attack, with search operations underway for two people trapped beneath the rubble.

Later, Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences announced that three people, including a child, lost their lives and two children were injured in a US attack targeting a residential home on Qeshm Island.

In Khuzestan province, the deputy governor said areas surrounding Abadan were targeted in a missile attack, while another local official said areas near Shadegan were also struck.

Fars News Agency reported that an explosion was heard in Bushehr province and that several explosions were heard on Kish Island.

Airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the cities of Bushehr, Jam, and Khormuj last night, with no life losses reported, according to the deputy governor of Bushehr.

Iranian media also reported that the latest wave of US strikes expanded across multiple locations in Khuzestan province, with explosions heard in and around the provincial capital of Ahvaz, according to Nour News.

Khuzestan's deputy governor said the areas surrounding both Ahvaz and Shadegan were targeted in US missile attacks, while the assistant governor reported additional strikes around Arvand Kenar and Abadan.

In Hormozgan province, officials said search and rescue operations remain underway on Qeshm Island for three people trapped beneath the rubble following the attack. Iran's official IRNA news agency later reported that at least two people had been injured in the US strike on the island.

Tasnim News Agency also reported that US missiles continued to be launched intensively from Kuwaiti territory toward Iran, while Fars News Agency said several explosions were heard on Kish Island as the wave of attacks continued.