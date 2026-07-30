US Senate Rejects Pardon for Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday opposing any presidential pardon or clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex-trafficking crimes.

Introduced by Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada, the non-binding resolution states that Maxwell should not receive a presidential pardon or any other form of executive clemency for crimes linked to the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors.

Although symbolic, the measure was intended to formally place the Senate on record against the possibility of President Donald Trump granting her clemency.

Meanwhile, the resolution was passed as the Senate considered the nomination of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to remain in the position permanently.

Rosen said the unanimous vote sent a clear message to the White House and the Justice Department that Maxwell should receive no special treatment, calling it "horrifying" that Trump would even consider clemency for a convicted sex trafficker.

Republican senators did not object to the measure, which argues that granting Maxwell a pardon, commutation, or any other executive clemency would undermine justice and accountability for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. It also affirms the Senate's support for victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Earlier this year, Maxwell refused to answer questions during a congressional deposition related to the Epstein investigation, invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. Her lawyer said she would only cooperate if granted clemency.

Previously, reports indicated divisions within a congressional committee over whether Trump should consider pardoning Maxwell in exchange for her cooperation.

Trump later said he would have to "take a look" at the issue, while adding he would consult the Justice Department.

More recently, Blanche told lawmakers he would not recommend a pardon for Maxwell.

During the same hearing, he denied that Trump had directed him to interview Maxwell during the Justice Department's Epstein investigation and said he was unaware whether her transfer from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas amounted to preferential treatment.