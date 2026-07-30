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Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Iranian forces reportedly destroyed one US F-15 fighter jet, one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, one C-17 military transport aircraft, eight aerial refueling tankers, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, and eight newly introduced drones that had not yet entered operational service during 15 days of war.
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