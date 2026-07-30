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Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War

Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Iranian forces reportedly destroyed one US F-15 fighter jet, one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, one C-17 military transport aircraft, eight aerial refueling tankers, 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, and eight newly introduced drones that had not yet entered operational service during 15 days of war.

Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War

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Last Update: 30-07-2026 Hour: 11:55 Beirut Timing

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