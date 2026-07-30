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12 Years of Saudi War of Aggression, Blockade Against Yemen
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Over 12 years of Saudi war of aggression and blockade, Yemen has faced severe humanitarian consequences, with reports citing tens of thousands of civilian casualties, widespread damage to healthcare, education, and housing, restricted access to medical treatment, economic losses, and a deepening health crisis affecting millions of people.
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