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Exclusive Photos Trace the Life and Legacy of Sayyed Fouad Shokor

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By Latifa Al-Husseini

Marking the second anniversary of his martyrdom, Al-Ahed News has released a collection of exclusive photos documenting the life and journey of senior resistance commander Sayyed Fouad Shokor, known as Sayyed Mohsen.

Described by the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a man who embodied both leadership and action, Sayyed Mohsen began his path at the age of 21, transporting weapons before becoming a frontline fighter. His leadership abilities quickly became evident, particularly in helping build and strengthen the Resistance’s capabilities.

From Ouzai to Bourj Al-Barajneh, Khaldeh and across the battlefields of southern Lebanon, Sayyed Mohsen served as a field commander who never wavered in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him. He came to symbolize steadfastness and sacrifice, dedicating his life to the cause of resistance and the defense of the land and its people.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah FouadShokor

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Last Update: 30-07-2026 Hour: 11:55 Beirut Timing

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