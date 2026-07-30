US Schools Cut Bus Services as Driver Shortages, Costs Grow

By Staff, Agencies

School districts across the United States are reducing or considering cuts to bus services as driver shortages, rising operating costs, and declining enrollment put growing pressure on education budgets.

Across several states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia, officials have scaled back transportation options, forcing more families to find ways to get children to school.

The cuts could worsen absenteeism and deepen inequality, especially for households without reliable transportation.

Meanwhile, a 2025 report found that driver shortages disrupted transportation in 80% of US school districts, while 73% faced problems linked to insufficient budgets.

The number of school bus drivers has not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic, declining from more than 223,000 in 2019 to around 202,000 in 2025.

Additionally, districts are competing with ride-hailing companies that offer more flexible work options. Education experts say school bus driving requires extensive training and carries greater responsibility compared with app-based driving jobs.

At the same time, inflation and rising fuel costs have added further financial strain. More than half of district leaders reported that diesel expenses exceeded their budgets during the 2025-26 academic year, with some districts shifting funds from other educational programs or using reserves to cover transportation costs.

Moreover, declining student numbers have reduced school funding, but districts cannot easily cut transportation routes because students remain spread across large geographic areas.

Officials warn that longer bus routes could harm attendance, with some students potentially spending hours commuting each day.

As a result, some districts are exploring smaller vehicles and private transportation providers as alternatives to traditional buses.

However, safety advocates argue that replacing school buses with other vehicles could weaken protections, while supporters of reform say districts need more flexible options to address shortages.

Ohio has become one of the states facing the sharpest transportation challenges, with dozens of districts struggling to fill driver vacancies and transportation costs continuing to rise.

More than 22,000 students were classified as “impractical to transport,” allowing districts to compensate families instead of providing bus services.

Finally, officials in Columbus are considering reducing transportation for high school students due to rising costs.

District leaders warn that funding pressures and state policy changes could further reduce school resources, forcing administrators to balance transportation needs with spending on classroom programs.