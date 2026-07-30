IRG Warns Countries Supporting Aggressors against Iran: Hormuz Ours

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has issued a warning to countries supporting aggressors against Iran, saying they will receive a harsh response unless they correct their behavior.

In a statement released on Thursday regarding Operation Nasr-2, the IRG confirmed that “Countries that are involved in helping the aggressor, if they do not correct their behavior, will receive a harsh response.”

The statement said that last night, two oil tankers, encouraged by American aircraft, attempted to leave through an unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz. It added that after a major fire broke out on one of the vessels, both ships quickly turned back.

“The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and the brave naval forces of the IRG have firmly taken control of it,” the statement said, adding that “a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometers away will not be allowed to interfere.”

The IRG further mentioned that “with reliance on Almighty God, the aggressor will be punished today.”

The statement reiterated that countries involved in assisting the aggressor will face a harsh response if they fail to change their conduct.

It further stated that the Strait of Hormuz “cannot be reopened as long as the excessive remarks and threats by US officials and their interference in maritime movements in the region continue.”

“Threats and interventions will make the conditions more difficult and complicated,” the IRG warned.