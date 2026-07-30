Australia Takes Telegram to Court Over ’Pro-Terror Content’

By Staff, Agencies

Australia’s internet regulator has launched legal proceedings against Telegram, denouncing the messaging platform for failing to remove content linked to terrorist attacks and extremist violence.

The eSafety Commissioner said Telegram allowed videos showing terrorist executions and mass shootings to remain accessible despite being notified.

The regulator warned that failure to comply with online safety rules could result in civil penalties of up to A$54.6 million [$38 million].

Meanwhile, Telegram rejected the accusations, saying it would challenge the case in court and claiming its anti-terror efforts had blocked thousands of extremist communities.

According to court documents, Australian users reported 12 posts containing pro-terror content between July and October 2025, including three posts linked to known terrorist material. The regulator said Telegram failed to remove most of the posts or take action against the accounts involved.

The lawsuit follows a year-long investigation into Telegram’s handling of violent extremist material.

The eSafety Commissioner said the agency first contacted the platform in March 2024 and later fined Telegram A$1 million in February 2025 over delays in responding to questions about its safety measures.

The case marks the first enforcement action under Australia’s Unlawful Material Codes and Standards introduced under the Online Safety Act.