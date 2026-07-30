Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment, Declines to Answer Questions at Senate COVID-19 Hearing

By Staff, Agencies

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID] Director Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, declining to answer questions about the origins of COVID-19 and federal funding of virus research.

The hearing, chaired by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, focused on the origins of the pandemic and taxpayer-funded life sciences research. Paul has long scrutinized Fauci's role during the pandemic and his oversight of research grants.

In his opening statement, Fauci said he believed the hearing was intended to intimidate and discredit him, accusing Paul of seeking to damage his reputation and potentially have him imprisoned.

"Although it pains me to do so... under the advice of my attorneys I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions," Fauci said.

Throughout the hearing, Fauci repeatedly declined to respond to questions, citing legal advice and invoking the Fifth Amendment each time. Paul questioned him about whether the National Institutes of Health [NIH] funded gain-of-function research involving monkeypox and whether the agency had coordinated research with US intelligence agencies, among other topics.

Growing increasingly frustrated, Paul warned Fauci that his refusal to testify could have consequences and later told reporters he intends to seek a Senate vote next week to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. Paul also argued that the courts may ultimately decide whether Fauci can invoke the Fifth Amendment after receiving a presidential pardon.

The hearing became increasingly contentious when one of Fauci's attorneys attempted to sit beside him during questioning. Paul ordered the attorney to move, stating that legal counsel had not been recognized to participate. Security was then called, although the attorney left voluntarily.

Several Republican senators joined Paul in criticizing Fauci. Senator Josh Hawley argued that Fauci no longer had Fifth Amendment protections following his pardon and accused him of showing contempt for Congress. Senator Bernie Moreno called on Fauci to apologize for pandemic-era policies, including military COVID-19 vaccine requirements and public health restrictions, while Senator Ron Johnson criticized COVID-19 vaccines and accused Fauci of misleading the public.

Democratic lawmakers defended Fauci during the hearing. Senator Richard Blumenthal read a statement from Fauci's legal team accusing Paul of pursuing "imaginary crimes" and arguing that the investigation had become a personal political campaign against the former public health official.

The hearing marked the latest chapter in a years-long dispute over the origins of COVID-19 and the "lab leak" hypothesis. Paul has argued that US-funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have contributed to the pandemic and has accused Fauci of misleading Congress about NIH funding. Fauci has consistently denied those allegations.

While the lab leak hypothesis has gained support among some US officials and lawmakers, many virologists continue to argue that the available evidence more strongly supports a natural spillover from animals to humans. Surveys of researchers and scientific reviews published in recent years have concluded that the pandemic's exact origin remains uncertain, with many experts saying definitive evidence may never emerge.

The hearing also highlighted the continuing debate over gain-of-function research, which involves modifying pathogens to better understand how viruses evolve and spread. Supporters argue the work can improve preparedness for future outbreaks, while critics contend it poses significant biosafety risks.