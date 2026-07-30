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Senior Cmdr.: No Movement in Strait of Hormuz Takes Place Without Iran’s Permission

Senior Cmdr.: No Movement in Strait of Hormuz Takes Place Without Iran’s Permission
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By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination says the Islamic Republic’s Navy is at the highest level of operational readiness, stressing that no movement is carried out in the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permission.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated that the Iranian Army Navy maintains full control over the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the northern Indian Ocean, and the Sea of Oman.

Emphasizing the Navy’s continued presence in the region, Rear Admiral Sayyari said Iran’s naval forces remain firmly deployed across West Asia, asserting that no movement occurs in these strategic waters without the authorization of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior commander pointed to the country’s border security, saying that stability has been maintained across Iran’s land, sea and air frontiers.

“Fortunately, security is stable at all of the country’s land, sea, and air borders,” he said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari also highlighted the role of the thoughts and guidance of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in strengthening the capabilities of Iran’s Armed Forces on the international stage.

He stated that the current strength and authority of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are indebted to the sublime recommendations of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran strait of hormuz

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Last Update: 30-07-2026 Hour: 04:24 Beirut Timing

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