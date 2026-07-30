US Airstrikes Damage Student Dormitories, Sports Facility in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US airstrikes have damaged two student dormitories in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz and a sports hall in Fars Province, while a separate strike on Qeshm Island killed members of a civilian family, according to Iranian officials.

Khuzestan Governor Mohammadreza Movaalizadeh said the attacks began in the early hours of Thursday, targeting areas around Abadan, Arvandkenar, the Shadegan region, and Ahvaz.

According to the governor, the strikes damaged the Hazrat Masoumeh student dormitory affiliated with Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz and a dormitory belonging to Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences.

Provincial crisis management officials and university authorities were dispatched to the sites following the attacks.

Movaalizadeh said parts of both dormitory complexes sustained damage, prompting the relocation of some students to alternative accommodation.

He added that medical residents housed in the dormitories have continued their hospital duties and remain engaged in providing healthcare services.

Shahid Chamran University President Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh confirmed that no students were present in the affected dormitory because the university is on its summer break.

He said several buildings sustained damage and that experts are assessing the extent of the destruction.

In Fars Province, Iranian officials said US aircraft carried out additional strikes on locations in the counties of Kazerun and Farashband. Local reports said a missile struck a sports hall in Farashband, causing partial destruction of the facility, while no casualties were reported.

Separately, Iranian authorities said a US airstrike on a residential building on Qeshm Island killed three members of a family, including the parents and their two-year-old child.