Report: Trump Frustrated by Stalemate in War Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress toward ending the war against Iran and by disagreements among his senior military advisers over the direction of the conflict, according to an NBC News report citing anonymous sources.

One source described as a close ally of the president told NBC that Trump had underestimated the difficulty of reaching an agreement with Iran and had not expected the conflict to become prolonged.

The source said there was no clear long-term strategy for achieving the administration's objectives.

Another US official told NBC that divisions within the administration have deepened as officials remain unable to agree on how to manage the conflict, which the report said began with joint US and “Israeli” military action on February 28 and later expanded following Iranian retaliation and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official, the administration believes it has achieved several tactical successes but lacks a coherent strategic plan, warning that continued policy uncertainty risks undermining broader objectives.

NBC also reported that Trump became visibly angry during a recent meeting with senior national security advisers, allegedly directing profanities at participants over the handling of the conflict.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that account, saying the president has confidence in his national security team and remains the final decision-maker on military policy.

Leavitt added that the administration would continue military pressure on Iran unless Tehran changes what she described as attacks on US personnel and naval forces, saying the president remains committed to maintaining pressure.

The report said many Republican lawmakers are increasingly eager to see the conflict concluded before the November midterm elections, amid concerns that higher energy prices linked to the war could negatively affect Republican candidates and strengthen Democratic prospects.

According to NBC, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who the report said has significant influence on Trump's decision-making regarding the conflict, was in Washington this week to attend the funeral of a Republican senator from South Carolina.