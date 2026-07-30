Iran Warns Bulgaria Over US Military Deployment, Receives Assurances from Cyprus

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Bulgaria against allowing the United States to station military aircraft on its territory, while receiving assurances from Cyprus that foreign military bases on the island will not be used for hostile operations against Iran.

During a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ventsislava Petrova, Araghchi criticized reports that Sofia is preparing to host US military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, describing the move as contributing to military escalation in the region.

Citing Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, Araghchi said allowing one state's territory to be used by another to launch military action against a third country constitutes an act of aggression under international law.

The Iranian foreign minister urged Bulgaria to reconsider the reported decision, saying it is inconsistent with the traditionally friendly relations between Tehran and Sofia.

He also warned that Iran would defend its national security and that any country participating in military action against Iran would bear responsibility for the consequences.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Petrova reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to diplomacy and regional de-escalation, stating that her country has no intention of participating in any war and emphasizing the longstanding ties between the two countries.

In a separate call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos, Araghchi stressed the importance of preventing foreign military bases in Cyprus from being used to conduct operations against Iran.

Kombos reaffirmed Cyprus' commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, adding that his government had contacted the United Kingdom and received assurances that the foreign military bases on the island would not be used against any country, including Iran.

The diplomatic exchanges come amid reports that the Bulgarian government is seeking parliamentary approval to allow up to eight US aerial refueling aircraft to be stationed at Bezmer Air Base in southeastern Bulgaria.