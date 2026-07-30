’Israeli’ Attacks Continue Across Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation intensified its military operations across southern Lebanon on Thursday, carrying out artillery shelling, drone strikes, demolitions, and air and naval incursions in continued violation of Lebanese sovereignty and the ceasefire arrangements.

In the Tyre district, occupation artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Shamaa and al-Jebbayn before “Israeli” occupation forces carried out a large-scale demolition operation in the southern border town of al-Taybeh later in the day.

In Nabatieh Governorate, an “Israeli” drone struck the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while occupation artillery also targeted the outskirts of Shebaa.

“Israeli” reconnaissance aircraft continued flying at low altitude over several areas of southern Lebanon throughout the day, while an “Israeli” naval vessel violated Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of al-Mansouri.

Earlier on Thursday, an “Israeli” drone targeted the outskirts of al-Mansouri, and occupation forces carried out a controlled demolition in the southern town of Haddatha before dawn.

The continued military activity comes as the Lebanese Army has repeatedly warned that ongoing “Israeli” violations are obstructing the implementation of the ceasefire understandings and undermining efforts to stabilize the situation along the southern border.