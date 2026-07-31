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Iran’s Qalibaf: US to Pay Heavy Price for Killing Civilians
By Staff, Agencies
Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has strongly condemned the latest US missile strikes on the residential areas in southern Iran, warning that Washington “will pay the price” for these crimes.
In a post on his X account, Qalibaf denounced the US attack on civilian homes on Qeshm Island, describing it as a continuation of American crimes in the southern Iranian cities of Minab and Lamerd.
"The United States stains its hands with a new crime every day. The terrorist attack on civilian homes on Qeshm Island is a continuation of its crimes in Minab and Lamerd,” he emphasized.
Qalibaf further warned that "The Americans have become accustomed to making up for the blows they suffer on the battlefield by spilling the blood of innocent people. They will pay the price.”
Earlier on Thursday, the US launched missile strikes on several locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island as well as parts of Bushehr, Fars and Khuzestan provinces.
The deadliest strike hit a residential house in the Chah Tangu neighborhood of Qeshm, where three members of a family- a father, a mother and their two-year-old child- were martyred. Two other children, aged seven and nine, were injured and transferred to hospital.
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