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12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers

12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

For twelve years, Yemen has endured relentless military aggression and a suffocating blockade, triggering one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises. Behind every statistic lies a human story of loss, displacement, illness and resilience.

12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers

 

Yemen SaudiArabia
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Last Update: 31-07-2026 Hour: 02:59 Beirut Timing

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