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Araghchi: Regional States must Be Vigilant against ‘Israel’ Schemes
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warmed all countries in the region to remain vigilant against the “Israeli” scheme.
Iran’s top diplomat, in a post on his X account late on Thursday, warned against “Israeli” false-flag operations aimed at undermining regional peace, rejecting attempts to implicate Iran in a recent drone attack at Egypt's Damietta Port.
“Egypt is an important friend and partner in the region, and its security is of utmost importance to us,” the Iranian foreign minister said.
Araghchi further added: “We must all be vigilant against Israeli plots and false-flag operations designed to undermine regional peace.”
“The threat is clear, mutual, and fearful of Muslim solidarity,” Araghchi noted.
His remarks came after some US officials sought to insinuate Iranian involvement in Wednesday's drone incident at Egypt's Damietta Port despite the absence of any evidence.
Egyptian authorities said no group had claimed responsibility, recovered the drone's wreckage for forensic analysis, and stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that any conclusions would be based on facts rather than speculation.
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