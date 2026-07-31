Hamas Reaches Gaza Disarmament Agreement with Board of Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas and other Palestinian factions have agreed to a document setting out a plan for their disarmament in Gaza, in what United States President Donald Trump has called “a monumental step” towards peace and security.

The agreement, which stipulates that the precise disarmament roadmap must be prepared within 14 days, with possible extensions subject to the approval of an international verification body, and the agreement of all parties.

“These negotiations were difficult and hard, and we tried to reach the best possible formula that was achievable,” Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s negotiating delegation, he said.

However, Hamad said that Hamas would not implement any part of the agreement if “Israeli” occupation forces failed to fulfil their obligations. The official said disarmament depended on “Israel’s” withdrawal from Gaza and progress on reconstruction in the Palestinian territory.

Trump framed the agreement as a success for the Board of Peace, the body established to oversee Gaza’s governance.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “At the same time, ‘Israel’ will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”

The disarmament process is also tied to the gradual withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza. It also adds that no weapons should be handed over to “Israel” or any non-Palestinian body, and that the National Committee be the sole force holding on to the weapons in Gaza.