Hezbollah Statement on the US Aggression Against Iraq

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah condemns the brutal US aggression against brotherly Iraq and its proud people, which led to the martyrdom of a number of righteous martyrs and the injury of several others, in a blatant and flagrant violation of international law and of Iraq’s sovereignty and independence.

This blatant and dangerous aggression against an official Iraqi body, carried out with the participation of an Arab state, opens the door to extremely dangerous repercussions for the entire region, and serves only the interests of the American–“Israeli” project aimed at destabilizing the region, fragmenting the nation, and dragging it into a spiral of tensions, disputes, and fighting.

In accordance with the requirements of good neighborly relations and the brotherly and historic ties that unite Saudi Arabia with Iraq and its people, Saudi Arabia should have resorted to dialogue and opened diplomatic channels of communication with the Iraqi government to address any tension or crisis, rather than being drawn behind the policies of the American and “Israeli” enemy and sinking into the mire of their projects aimed at destabilizing the region and fragmenting its unity.

The American enemy’s continued shedding of Iraqi blood once again reveals its aggressive intentions toward Iraq and its people, and its constant endeavor to prevent the country’s stability and recovery and to weaken its national and regional role during this critical stage through which the region is passing. It also confirms the continuation of its ambitions toward Iraq’s resources and wealth.

Hezbollah declares its support for Iraq and its dear people, and affirms that this aggression requires an urgent, firm, and responsible Arab, Islamic, and international position to put an end to aggressive American policies, safeguard the sovereignty of states, and uphold respect for international law. It further affirms that silence in the face of these attacks, and the continued overlooking of this dangerous and destructive approach, will lead only to dragging the region into grave consequences whose outcome will be dire.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, 31 July 2026

16 Safar 1448 AH