Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the storming by gangs of usurping settlers, under the direct protection of the “Israeli” occupation forces, of a number of villages near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the establishment of new settlement outposts, and the assaults on Palestinian homes and the terrorizing of innocent children and women, in a new crime against humanity added to the black record of this cancerous entity, and in a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions, as a continuation of the policy of genocidal war carried out by this usurping entity against the Palestinian people.

All the attempts carried out by the occupation entity and its terrorist settlers to break the resolve of the Palestinian people and deter them from their legitimate right to resist the occupation and liberate their land and holy sites will end in failure.

This proud, patient, and self-sacrificing people, who have confronted the terrorism of the occupation and its settlers for decades, and who have stood firm in the face of the global war and the comprehensive war of genocide waged against them, will only become more steadfast and more committed to their rights because of these crimes.

They will emerge from beneath the rubble and ashes stronger and more determined, and will continue the path of resistance until their land is liberated from the defilement of the occupation.

The Arab and Islamic states bear a duty and a religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility that requires them to act urgently and adopt every form of pressure to stop these continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, and not leave them alone to confront this predatory beast, which threatens not only Palestine, but also the security of all the countries of the region, their stability, and the resources and wealth of their peoples.

It is also time for the international community, immersed in a deep slumber, to awaken and assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities. The world has become a jungle in which the forces of arrogance spread killing, destruction, and corruption without any deterrence or accountability.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, July 31, 2026

16 Safar 1448 AH