Hezbollah Condemns Ongoing “Israeli” Destruction in Southern Lebanon, Urges Immediate Action

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah stated:

As a continuation of its criminal, aggressive, and expansionist project, the “Israeli” enemy continues, before the eyes and ears of the Lebanese authorities and the world, its terrorism and crimes against southern Lebanon by destroying villages, burning homes, bulldozing roads and fields, blowing up schools and hospitals, terrorizing innocent civilians, and erasing every element of life in the resistant and steadfast south of Lebanon, in a desperate attempt to prevent its honorable people from returning to their villages, homes, and fields, which they have watered with their sacrifices and the blood of their martyrs.

The primary responsibility for the continuation of these ongoing crimes lies with the silent, absent, and even complicit Lebanese authorities, which, by signing the framework agreement, granted the enemy legitimacy for its occupation and practices, while continuing to ignore everything that is taking place and taking no action, as if the echoes of those explosions that deafen the ears do not reach them. They have not uttered a single word, and the Lebanese have seen no movement from them in accordance with their national and sovereign duty to exert political and diplomatic pressure in international forums to stop the acts of destruction and bulldozing, and to make this demand a priority and a fundamental condition for Lebanon in all of its meetings and communications.

We call on these authorities not to continue turning their backs on their people, and to listen to the cries and suffering of the people of the south, who watch every day as their homes are destroyed, their fields are burned, and the landmarks of their villages are erased. The people of the south seek to protect their land and secure safety and stability, and this responsibility lies first and foremost with the authorities. If the authorities are unable to fulfill their duty, then at the very least they should not prevent them from exercising their legitimate right to defend themselves and their land.

We call on the Lebanese authorities to assume their national and constitutional responsibilities, and to move immediately on all political and diplomatic levels to stop the crimes of destruction committed by the enemy. We also call on the international community, with all of its institutions, to assume its responsibilities and compel the enemy to cease its attacks and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Friday, 31 July 2026

16 Safar 1448 AH