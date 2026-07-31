Migration Surge Into Ceuta Sparks Political Reactions in Europe and “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 50,000 North African migrants entered the Spanish exclave of Ceuta between Thursday and Friday after Moroccan border guards reportedly opened barriers along the frontier, triggering a political crisis in Spain and strong reactions across Europe and the “Israeli” occupation.

According to reports, an estimated 49,000 migrants, most of them young Moroccan men, crossed into Ceuta overnight after security barriers on the Moroccan side were opened, allowing a large influx into the Spanish territory.

Videos circulating on social media showed large groups of migrants moving through the exclave, prompting local authorities to call on Madrid to deploy the military.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declined to declare a national emergency but ordered the deployment of 60 troops to Ceuta in response to the situation.

The developments drew criticism from several European leaders. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker reportedly called for Spain to be suspended from the Schengen border-free travel area over its handling of the crisis.

The migration surge also prompted reactions from officials and commentators within the “Israeli” occupation.

“Israeli” ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon used the incident to criticize Spain, arguing that Madrid should explain why it continues to administer the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

In a post on X, Danon accused Spain of criticizing the “Israeli” occupation while maintaining what he described as colonial enclaves in Africa.

The reactions came amid deteriorating relations between Spain and the “Israeli” occupation after Madrid described the war on Gaza as genocide, prohibited the transit of military equipment destined for the occupation through Spanish territory, and denied the United States permission to use Spanish military bases for operations against Iran.

The report also noted that the “Israeli” occupation continues to occupy Palestinian territory, the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and parts of southern Lebanon, territories widely regarded under international law as occupied.

Although the “Israeli” occupation does not officially recognize Morocco's claims to Ceuta and Melilla, relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv have strengthened since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

“Israeli” journalist Edy Cohen also commented on the events, claiming the migration surge represented punishment for anti-“Israeli” demonstrations held during last month's Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona, where participants displayed banners supporting Palestine.