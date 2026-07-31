Million-Strong Rallies in Yemen Reaffirm Support for Escalation Against Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Yemenis gathered in Sanaa and other provinces on Friday for mass demonstrations under the slogan "Blockade for Blockade, Escalation with Escalation," reaffirming support for Ansarullah's leadership and military operations against Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued by the organizing committee, the rallies were held in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital and across provincial squares, where participants renewed what they described as their full authorization for Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to take all necessary decisions to lift the blockade imposed on Yemen and restore the country's sovereignty and national resources.

The statement said demonstrators also expressed full support for the Yemeni Armed Forces and endorsed the continued implementation of the strategy of "blockade for blockade and escalation with escalation" against Saudi Arabia.

Participants praised the imposition of a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, expressing support for operations targeting vessels accused of violating the declared navigation ban, and commended the Armed Forces' responses to what they described as Saudi escalation, including attacks on Hodeidah and violations of Yemeni sovereignty through drone operations.

The statement stressed that any sacrifices made during what organizers described as a just battle were far less costly than yielding to an enemy they accused of serving global Zionism and pursuing the project of a "Greater “Israel”."

The demonstrators also condemned what they described as Saudi-American aggression against Iraq, including attacks targeting the Iraqi people, security institutions, and resistance forces, and called on the peoples of the region to confront what they described as Zionist plans targeting holy sites and the resources of regional countries.

Marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, participants reaffirmed their commitment to the Palestinian cause, support for Al-Aqsa Mosque, solidarity with Gaza, and backing for what they described as all fronts of resistance.

The statement also emphasized adherence to the principle of the "Unity of Battlefields," rejecting attempts to isolate individual fronts or allow any single arena of resistance to confront regional challenges alone.