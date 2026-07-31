Former US Defense Secretary Says Trump Has Drawn US Into ’Unwinnable War’ With Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has said President Donald Trump has drawn the United States into an "unwinnable war" against Iran, warning that the conflict risks becoming another prolonged military campaign with no clear end.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Panetta criticized the Trump administration over the continued escalation, arguing that the war has been allowed to continue without a viable strategy for achieving a lasting outcome.

"I think we're locked into an unwinnable war that is going to continue, as other wars have continued, without any kind of satisfactory conclusion," Panetta said.

Panetta, who served as US defense secretary under President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2013 and previously headed the CIA, said prolonged conflicts have become a recurring feature of US foreign policy.

He cited Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Iran as examples of wars that have imposed heavy financial costs on the United States while failing to produce decisive political results.

"We are finding ourselves in unwinnable wars that ultimately consume the United States, hurt our economy, and, most importantly, make us look weak to the rest of the world," Panetta said.

His remarks come amid renewed US military operations against Iran and continued regional tensions following the escalation that began earlier this year.

Iran has repeatedly argued that the continued presence of US forces in West Asia contributes to regional instability and has maintained that any military aggression against the country will be met with retaliatory action.

Since the latest escalation, Iranian armed forces have announced multiple missile and drone operations targeting US military facilities across the region in response to American strikes.