Netanyahu Renews Criticism of New York Mayor Over ICC Arrest Remarks

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his criticism of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the mayor said he would seek to enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Netanyahu if the opportunity arose.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 in connection with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza war. Mamdani has stated that, if Netanyahu were to visit New York, his administration would seek to uphold the warrant.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Netanyahu accused Mamdani of siding with Iran, which he described as a principal adversary of both the United States and the “Israeli” occupation.

Netanyahu praised the “Israeli” military for what he described as standing alongside the United States, arguing that critics such as Mamdani were unfairly attacking one of Washington's closest allies.

He further accused Mamdani of supporting Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, describing such positions as examples of "moral cynicism" and "absurdity."

Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah are part of what Tehran refers to as the Axis of Resistance, a regional alliance opposed to the “Israeli” occupation and its influence in West Asia.

The renewed exchange comes amid shifting public opinion in the United States regarding the “Israeli” war on Gaza and broader regional conflicts.

According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, 47% of respondents believe Netanyahu committed war crimes in Gaza, while 49% support enforcing the ICC arrest warrant should he enter the United States.

The report also noted growing divisions within President Donald Trump's political base over US support for the “Israeli” occupation, particularly following Washington's military operations against Iran.

Prominent Trump allies, including Tucker Carlson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, have publicly criticized the administration's policy toward the conflict.