Trump Admits Iran’s Resilience: “Most Would Have Given Up”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump acknowledged Iran's resilience after months of war, but provided few details on how he intends to revive a memorandum of understanding [MoU] with Tehran aimed at ending their three-and-a-half-month war.

Asked during a cabinet meeting how he would restore the agreement, Trump said the US goal was simply victory, suggesting there was limited focus on a diplomatic solution or a clear strategy to end the fighting.

“We just want to win,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said Washington was trying to handle the situation as carefully as possible, while reiterating his position that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

Asked whether Americans should expect further exchanges of strikes between Washington and Tehran, Trump said limited confrontations were still possible, adding that it would be foolish to rule out future escalation, stressing the need to remain vigilant.

Commenting on negotiations, Trump said Tehran has consistently expressed interest in talks but repeatedly failed to uphold its commitments.

Asked whether he still believed an agreement was possible, Trump said he was losing faith in the prospects of a deal, alleging that Iran launched missiles at US forces in Jordan while negotiations were underway.

On the number of additional strikes needed to restore maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it was impossible to predict.

Trump acknowledged Iran's resilience, saying most countries would have given up by now, but Iran had not and deserved credit for its toughness.

“Most people would have given up by now… They haven’t, so I give them credit for that. They’re tough."

Addressing the prospect of Ukraine producing Patriot air defense missiles, Trump said Washington must proceed very carefully before allowing Kiev to manufacture the advanced systems, citing the weapons' capabilities.

His remarks came days after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Trump had agreed to authorize Patriot production in Ukraine following talks at the White House, though Trump only confirmed that the issue was discussed and described the meeting as productive.

Commenting on the proposed Gaza agreement, US President claimed that the "Israeli" occupation supports the deal, which he said includes Hamas' complete disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.

He described the proposal as a major breakthrough that many had considered impossible, arguing it reflected broader regional developments and saying the occupation had helped shape the agreement and was satisfied with its terms.

As for Washington's campaign against the International Criminal Court [ICC], Trump said the effort was intended to shield "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials from possible prosecution rather than protect himself, arguing the campaign was aimed at countering what Washington views as a threat to US sovereignty.