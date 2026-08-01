Araghchi Denounces UK Role in Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Britain's recent measures against Tehran, warning that cooperation with those carrying out aggression against Iran or allowing the use of territory or facilities for such attacks would amount to aggression under international law.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone conversation with his British counterpart Ed Miliband in which he criticized London's approach toward Iran, including its recent decision targeting Iran's armed forces and Britain's support for US and "Israeli" aggression against the country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi rejected any cooperation with "aggressors," including under the pretext of previous defense agreements.

"According to international law and the definition of aggression in relevant resolutions, allowing aggressor parties to use the territory and facilities of a country to launch an illegal attack against another country constitutes an act of aggression and grants the attacked country the right to resort to legitimate self-defense," Araghchi said, according to the statement.

Araghchi's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Western powers, following reports that the United States and "Israel" are preparing possible strikes against Iranian energy-related infrastructure.

CBS News reported that Washington and "Tel Aviv" were considering what could be among the largest bombing campaigns against Iranian energy targets, including power plants and refineries.

The report said discussions over possible strikes had taken place among US officials, while US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington would continue pursuing aggression against Tehran.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any attack on the country would trigger a response targeting US and allied interests in the region.

The latest remarks from Araghchi also followed warnings by Iranian officials over the role of Western military facilities in supporting US operations.

Earlier, Iranian officials criticized Britain's role in providing strategic infrastructure for US acts of aggression, including the use of British-controlled territories and bases for long-range wars.

During the phone call, Araghchi also addressed developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran is determined to establish operational mechanisms with Oman to manage maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

"The obstruction of third parties in this process will only further complicate the current situation," Araghchi said.

Iranian officials have previously warned that any attempts to interfere with regional arrangements concerning the waterway could affect maritime security and energy markets.