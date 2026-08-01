Iran Vows Strong Response to Any Infrastructure Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has warned of a broad response plan targeting "Israeli" infrastructure and US energy assets in the region amid reports that Washington and "Tel Aviv" are considering strikes on Iran's energy sector.

According to a senior Iranian security official, reports by US media on possible attacks against Iranian infrastructure represent "madness," with Tehran prepared to respond.

The US media reports on possible attacks by Washington and the "Israeli" occupation against Iran's infrastructure were reportedly described as "madness," with Tehran warning that it has prepared a broad response plan targeting vital "Israeli" infrastructure and US energy assets in the region.

The official added that Iran is prepared to act if such attacks take place.

The remarks came after reports that the United States and "Israel" were preparing what it described as one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against energy-related targets in Iran.

According to the reports, citing multiple sources, possible targets include Iranian power plants and refineries, with strikes potentially taking place over the weekend. The report said discussions had included concerns over the impact of any attacks on US and global financial markets.

The "Israeli" officials reportedly had been notified and were coordinating with Washington, while noting that the US president had not issued final authorization for the strikes.

The reports said strike plans were discussed during US President Donald Trump's Camp David cabinet meeting, where he said Washington's aim was simply to "win" when asked about diplomacy.

The Iranian security official told media that Iran's armed forces had demonstrated their capabilities during the 40-day war and subsequent weeks.

"The armed forces of Iran, both during the 40-day war and in its continuation in recent weeks, have shown that they have both the capability and the determination to carry out such actions," the official said.